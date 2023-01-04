Tuesday’s High School Basketball Highlights, Jan. 3rd

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Tuesday night

BOYS

Charlottesville 67, Fluvanna County 51

Albemarle 98, Goochland 30

Orange County 55, Monticello 40

William Monroe 57, Turner Ashby 48

GIRLS

Louisa County 36, Western Albemarle 24

Fluvanna County 53, Charlottesville 52

William Monroe 53, Turner Ashby 48

