Tuesday’s High School Basketball Highlights, Jan. 3rd

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Tuesday night

BOYS

Charlottesville 67, Fluvanna County 51

Albemarle 98, Goochland 30

Orange County 55, Monticello 40

William Monroe 57, Turner Ashby 48

GIRLS

Louisa County 36, Western Albemarle 24

Fluvanna County 53, Charlottesville 52

William Monroe 53, Turner Ashby 48

