Tuesday’s High School Basketball Highlights, Jan. 3rd
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Tuesday night
BOYS
Charlottesville 67, Fluvanna County 51
Albemarle 98, Goochland 30
Orange County 55, Monticello 40
William Monroe 57, Turner Ashby 48
GIRLS
Louisa County 36, Western Albemarle 24
Fluvanna County 53, Charlottesville 52
William Monroe 53, Turner Ashby 48
