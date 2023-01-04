Advertise With Us
Three Notch’d Brewing Company releases line of non-alcoholic beers

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three Notch’d Brewing Company is releasing a new line of non-alcoholic beers.

Its “Uncool” beers are available at all Three Notch’d locations and will soon be hitting the shelves at Kroger and Wegmans.

“We’re really excited to flip the script on what it’s been traditionally to drink a non-alcoholic beer, and in order to do that, you know, we think it’s important to point out that it used to kind of be uncool, but now, it’s pretty cool to be uncool,” President Scott Roth said.

Roth says they will be hosting tastings through January and into March.

