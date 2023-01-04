Spring-like Warmth in Early January Continues. Showers Developing Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More Spring-like warmth in January continues Wednesday, but with some showers developing, possibly a storm. A few showers may develop tonight, but the best chance of rain Wednesday looks to arrive from late morning and through early afternoon. Temperatures will top out again, in the 60s to around 70. Breezy at times as well, and perhaps an isolated storm. Currently, rain amounts expected a quarter inch or less for most locations.

Behind the front, temperatures will cool, but still mild Thursday. More seasonable early January temperatures return by Friday and this weekend. A quick moving disturbance this weekend, may bring mostly cloudy skies Saturday and a small chance of some rain and or show showers, farther west.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few showers develop, mild. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mild, breezy, scattered showers, possible isolated storm. Highs in the 60s to near 70. Lows 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, not as warm. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs 45 - 51. Lows colder, upper 20s to near 30.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, possible showers. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Monday: Variable clouds. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.

