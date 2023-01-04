Advertise With Us
Sheriff: Mom, 6-year-old girl dead in suspected murder-suicide

Authorities say a Texas mother is believed to have fatally shot her 6-year-old daughter before killing herself.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Authorities in Texas are investigating the shooting deaths of a mother and her 6-year-old daughter in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide.

Early reports indicate the woman killed her 6-year-old daughter Tuesday before taking her own life in a Houston suburb.

Investigators say the woman’s teenage children, ages 13 and 16, found the bodies of their mother and half-sister.

The Harris County sheriff says it appears the woman was having marital problems with the father of the deceased 6-year-old. The couple separated last October.

