Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Sheriff: Burglars called 911 to get help moving stuff

A couple in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving...
A couple in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said. They also wanted to get a ride to the airport.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINCIANA, Fla. (AP) - Two people in Florida were arrested after one of them made a 911 call to get help with moving their belongings from a home they were burglarizing, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made but nobody spoke, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. At the home, the deputies concluded that nobody lived there, but they found a male suspect and his girlfriend inside the home after entering it through an unlocked door.

Deputies had been searching for the male suspect after identifying him from security video as a burglar at a Dollar General store in Poinciana, Florida, where several items were stolen earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Poinciana is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Orlando.

While talking to deputies, the female suspect told them that she had called 911 for the purpose of having law enforcement help them move their belongings from the house they were burglarizing. They also wanted to get a ride to the airport so they could spend the weekend in New York, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies DID help them with their belongings, and DID give them a ride, but it wasn’t to the airport … it was to the Polk Pokey,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “And they are welcome to stay there all weekend long. The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway.”

The male suspect was charged with burglary and theft related to the store and also burglary of a residence. The female suspect was charged with burglary of a residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Searching the Rockfish River
Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.
(STOCK)
Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy’s bid for speaker to continue, says Trump backs him
Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the necessary Republican support to gain the speakership...
Congress: House without speaker due to GOP divisions
Authorities say the driver of a car that plunged off a cliff with two children and another...
Dad arrested after authorities say he drove car off cliff with family inside
Zachary Mills, 21, has been charged with a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping after...
Woman’s Bumble date held her captive for 5 days, authorities say