Police: No injuries, no charges from crash at Micah’s Coffee

Scene at Micah's Coffee. Photo courtesy the Waynesboro Police Department.
Scene at Micah's Coffee. Photo courtesy the Waynesboro Police Department.(WPD)
By NBC29
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro police say an ambulance driver cut a turn a little too close and smashed a popular drive-thru coffee stop early Tuesday, January 3.

Police say the ambulance had stopped at Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street. The ambulance’s rear tire hopped the curb while pulling away, and its top hit the shop’s roof.

The ambulance continued on four more feet, which rotated the little building about 45 degrees and pulled it partially off its foundation.

No injuries were reported, and the driver is not charged.

