Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Police: 1 killed, 4 hurt in shooting at Virginia home

Police said that one was pronounced dead at the scene and four were taken to hospitals with...
Police said that one was pronounced dead at the scene and four were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) - One person was killed and four injured in a shooting at a home in northern Virginia on Wednesday, police said.

A person of interest was in custody. Prince William County Police said in a news release that officers who responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Dumfries found five people with gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Police said that one was pronounced dead at the scene and four were taken to hospitals with serious injuries.

They didn’t immediately release ages or names. The news release said that the violence appeared isolated to the home and that a person of interest was in police custody.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Searching the Rockfish River
Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.
(STOCK)
Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

Latest News

Police believe they have found the body of a man who went missing at the Shenandoah National...
Body found during search for missing man in Shenandoah National Park
Crews are expected to return to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday...
Day three: Recovery mission still underway for two missing boaters
”For every minute that goes by without compressions, the person’s chances of survival goes down...
Importance of CPR amid Damar Hamlin collapse
Charlottesville City Councilor Sena Magill
Charlottesville City Councilor Sena Magill resigns