Parents create group to help educate Albemarle Co. about upcoming School Board election

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Some parents are making sure recent trouble with the Spotsylvania County School Board aren’t repeated in Albemarle County.

The School Board in Spotsylvania superintendent was replaced by someone with no public education experience.

Albemarle County will have four open seats on its School Board this November. Parents want to make sure they’re educated about what is happening in our public schools.

“My idea was to kind of bring awareness to Albemarle County residents that there are four School Board seats open this cycle, and just highlight what has happened in other communities,” Amy Laufer, a former member of Charlottesville School Board, said.

More than 400 people are getting emails from Forward Albemarle, a group that sends out information about the school division in weekly newsletters. These newsletters provide information about what is happening around the area and Virginia that can be advocated for in the county’s public school.

“We created Forward Albemarle really to be an advocacy tool and a communication tool to let parents and community members know what was actually happening in our schools and what’s not happening in our schools,” Sara Harris said.

Forward Albemarle says choosing the right people to fill the elected school board positions is vital. The group wants to see candidates that believe in strong schools, support teachers, create classrooms in schools that are inclusive, affirming, and safe for all kids.

“The people sitting on our board have real influence in the lives of our kids, the experiences of our teachers, we need to make sure that teachers in Albemarle County continue to get the support,” Harris said.

Harris says strong schools create strong communities. She hopes that Albemarle County Schools maintain strength and the inclusive environment for all kids and families.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.