Largest software tech deal made in Charlottesville area launched Jan. 4th

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - WillowTree is now a Telus International company.

The billion-dollar deal is the largest the Charlottesville-area software tech deal ever made.

“This creates probably the only company in a world that is well positioned to service customers across every channel that they might interact with a brand with whether it’s an app or a website, or chat voice,” WillowTree CEO Tobias Dengel said Wednesday, January 4.

Dengel says Telus has a large client base to help continue its growth.

“Users are interacting with brands. We’re going to be able to help our clients build the best experiences for those end customers,” he said.

Dengel say Telus International provides customer experience services.

“That means anything from chat-to-port functionality, third-call center functionality, etc, etc. And the ties between the two is actually really natural,” he said.

