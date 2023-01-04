Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Importance of CPR amid Damar Hamlin collapse

”For every minute that goes by without compressions, the person’s chances of survival goes down...
”For every minute that goes by without compressions, the person’s chances of survival goes down by 10%(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The quick response of CPR and an AED machine during Monday night’s Bills and Bengals game where Bills player Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field gave him a better chance of surviving, according to first responders.

”For every minute that goes by without compressions, the person’s chances of survival go down by 10%, and that’s not even talking about the quality of life that’s talking about survival,” Fiona Albertson, fire and life safety technician at Rockingham County Fire & Rescue said.

Now, they are urging everyone to take CPR certification classes and learn what to do if they were to be present during a similar situation.

“What lay people are supposed to look for is normal breathing,” Albertson said. “So if somebody not breathing normally, they’re not breathing that normal 12 to 20 times a minute for an adult, they’re making snoring respirations, they’re very slow that’s not normal breathing -- that’s an indication of cardiac arrest.”

Albertson said learning CPR is simple but the more education the better.

“Immediately contacting 911 to get ambulance crews on the way is very important and then starting compressions,” Albertson said.

Albertson said local emergency service agencies hold CPR certification classes frequently.

She said the American Red Cross offers classes and education in CPR and AED usage.

If you are looking for local instructors to get CPR trained and certified, Albertson said to email her at falbertson@rockinghamcountyva.gov or reach out to your local fire and rescue department.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Searching the Rockfish River
Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.
(STOCK)
Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

Latest News

Charlottesville City Councilor Sena Magill
Charlottesville City Councilor Sena Magill resigns
Afton Express
Afton Express expanding its services
Louisa County wrestler competes in 2022 Deaf Olympics
HOWS Project working to provide proper shelter for dogs in the winter