Girl, 11, killed by celebratory New Year’s Eve gunfire, father says

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting. (KRIS via CNN)
By KRIS Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - A Texas father is mourning his 11-year-old daughter who he says was killed by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve.

Throughout the day Monday, Robert Silva spent time staring at the memorial for his 11-year-old daughter, Ambthyst, outside his apartment in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“Should’ve never happened to my daughter,” he said. “She’s so young. She’s only 11, full of life, my baby. Everyone loved her.”

Robert Silva says his 11-year-old daughter, Ambythst, was hit in the back with a stray bullet...
Robert Silva says his 11-year-old daughter, Ambythst, was hit in the back with a stray bullet while watching fireworks with her family on New Year's Eve. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.(Source: KRIS via CNN)

Silva and his family wanted to stay close to home on New Year’s Eve, so they watched fireworks just outside their apartment. When the fireworks went off, Silva heard celebratory gunshots, too.

“You think you’re [in the] safest place, you’re not. There’s nowhere to be safe,” he said. “I heard them hit the sign over here. Third shot hit my daughter in the back. She fell to the ground, limp, here.”

Silva says Ambthyst let out an “ouch” then fell to the ground. He says he couldn’t get through to 911 dispatch, so he took his daughter to the hospital himself. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dozens of people remembered Ambthyst at a candlelight vigil on New Year’s Day. A few hours later, police announced they arrested two suspects, 29-year-old Deonis Poindexter and 43-year-old Jacob Leal, in connection with the shooting.

Before the fireworks, Silva and his family were taking pictures to remember the night. The father says one of those photos helped police find the suspects.

“One picture that we took, which was of Melinda and my baby, and that was a key. That was a key we were able to see, and they caught them,” Silva said.

Poindexter and Leal were charged with deadly conduct discharging a firearm. Police say charges could be upgraded, as the investigation continues.

Each suspect is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KRIS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

