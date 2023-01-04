Advertise With Us
Few Showers then Briefly Cooler

Seasonably Cooler by Weekend
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few showers roll in for the afternoon with very little accumulation. Any severe weather likely stays south of Central Virginia. Following the front, conditions dry and cool into the weekend. Tracking possible showers on Sunday.

Today: Few showers, mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60′s.

Tonight: Few showers, mild. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows around 40.

Friday: Sunny and breezy with temperatures dropping. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Lows around 30.

Sunday: Mostly cloud and tracking a chance for evening showers. Highs in the mid 40′s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50′s.

