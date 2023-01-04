Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a dry start, however, grab the umbrella. A slow moving cold front will bring periods of rain , and a few rumbles of thunder to the region. Conditions will begin to dry Thursday, and temperatures will cool Friday. Expect more seasonal conditions this weekend with afternoon showers Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain & thunder, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Early rain, & fog, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

