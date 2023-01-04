Day three: Recovery mission still underway for two missing boaters

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ)- The search and recovery efforts for two missing boaters continues. Wednesday’s search is day three.

Crews returned to the Anthony Ford boat dock at Smith Mountain Lake Wednesday morning.

Emergency officials say the search began Monday after receiving multiple reports.

Officials say efforts switched from a rescue to recovery shortly after officials arrived on the scene Monday.

“We believe they’re in the water,” Sgt. Dooley said. “We believe that’s probably where we’re going to find them, in the water.”

Tuesday, police recovered the capsized boat.

First Sgt. Tim Dooley with Virginia Conservation Police explained boating accidents like this are abnormal this time of year.

“When you get a warm day like we had on Monday, then that obviously brings folks out,” Sgt. Dooley said. “We’re here for the long haul, we’re going to do what we have to do and keep on searching.”

He also explained that due to low visibility, cooler temperatures and deep waters, recovery efforts have been a challenge.

“The air temperature and the water temperature are very different. We had a very warm day yesterday (Tuesday). but the water temperature is still very cool. And so those things when you end up with people in the water, it’s not a good situation,” said Sgt. Dooley.

Dooley said the last few days have been an emotional time for everyone involved.

“When you’re dealing with a situation like this, you know, the lack of emotions with the family and, and things like that. But we’re here for the long haul. We’re going to do what we have to do and we’re going to keep on searching,” he said.

Officials have not shared who the boaters are or what led up the incident.

