Custom Ink lets hundreds go, closing Charlottesville production facility

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Custom Ink’s production facility in Albemarle County is closing down, laying off hundreds.

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, 206 jobs in the Charlottesville area will be impacted. The company is also closing its Reno facility, affecting 338 jobs there.

Custom Ink says it is supporting its former worker by providing three months of health benefits, 10-to-20 weeks of pay, and help finding new jobs according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

Rising costs and little demand is the reason given for the layoffs.

