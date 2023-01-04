Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville taking applications to replace Councilor Magill

Charlottesville City Council taking applications for open councilor seat
Charlottesville City Council taking applications for open councilor seat(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The process to find a new Charlottesville City Councilor is beginning.

This comes after a surprising announcement by Sena Magill who is resigning her seat on Charlottesville City Council. Magill made her announcement during councilors’ meeting Tuesday, January 3 citing changing family needs.

City Council has 45 days to find a replacement, and it is calling for applications from the community.

“There’s no formal process for it,” Mayor Lloyd Snook said Wednesday, Jan. 4.

City Council is asking those interested in the position to submit two things: “All we want is a letter, and like, explaining why you want to be on council. Make your argument for why you would be a good person for council to appoint, and then a resume or whatever that would describe what you’ve done with your life and what your credentials are,” the mayor said.

The only requirement is that you are a Charlottesville resident who can vote. The deadline for applications is January 30.

“I think the biggest thing is just trying to ensure there’s someone who shares, as much as possible, Sena’s perspective on a progressive vision of politics, deep care about affordable housing, homelessness, mental health care, social services,” City Councilor Michael Payne said.

The remaining City Council seats, as well as the City Manager, are currently held by men.

“There are other prominent women in other sort of upper middle management kinds of positions, as well, but I think we’re better off if we’ve got at least one woman on council,” Snook said. “That would suggest a preference there, but it’s not a quota.”

After applications are in, there will be a period for people to make comments or endorse candidates. The goal is for City Council to make a decision by February 21.

“Our hope is that we’re able to find someone who has unanimous support, and that we can all get behind for fulfilling the rest of the term,” Payne said.

The new councilor will serve through the end of the year and then has the option to go up for reelection in November.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Searching the Rockfish River
Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.
(STOCK)
Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder
(FILE)
Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays

Latest News

WillowTree
Largest software tech deal made in Charlottesville area launched Jan. 4th
(STOCK)
UVA Health receives $1.2M to reduce infections throughout Virginia’s long-term care facilities
CAVA
CAVA offering safe space for Black/African Americans to gain support
Albemarle County seal (FILE)
Albemarle Co. elects chair and vice chair of the Board of Supervisors