Charlottesville City Councilor Sena Magill resigns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In a surprising announcement at Charlottesville City Council’s first session of 2023 Councilor Sena Magill announced she would be stepping down, citing family needs.

An emotional Magill had Councilor Michael Payne read her statement.

“The needs of my family have changed during my term in office. And in the last few months, it has become more and more apparent that I cannot meet the needs effectively of both. At this time, I cannot be the mother I need to be and also provide the service to the people who elected me that I committed to. This has not been an easy decision as there as much I still want to do for the city. But right now I need to focus on my family and their needs. Thank you for allowing me to serve you again,” Magill wrote.

Her last day will be January 11th. The city says it will take applications to fill her spot until someone can be voted in in November 2023.

Many of the details are still being worked out, but the city says the goal is to have a replacement for Magil by February 21.

Magill started her term in January 2020 and it expires December 2023. She served as Charlottesville City Vice Mayor from 2020 to 2021.

