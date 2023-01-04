Advertise With Us
CAVA offering safe space for Black/African Americans to gain support

CAVA
CAVA(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room.

These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.

“It is so important for the healing to occur in this community, especially with its long-standing history of slavery, enslavement, and trauma,” Counseling Alliance of Virginia CEO Gene Cash said.

Meetings are held every other Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

A racial awareness group offers support on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 6:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

