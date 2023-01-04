Body found during search for missing man in Shenandoah National Park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police believe they have found the body of a man who went missing at the Shenandoah National Park.

66-year-old James Cattley, of North Garden, Virginia was reported missing on Dec. 12. Three days later, his vehicle was found at the Turk Mountain parking area by Rangers - in anticipation of an ice storm.

On Jan. 2, police say a body was discovered not too far from where Cattley’s car was found.

Officials have now suspended the search for Cattley - as the Medical Examiner in Augusta County works to positively identify the man and determine his cause of death.

