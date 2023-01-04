Albemarle Co. elects chair and vice chair of the Board of Supervisors

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors held its first meeting of the year Wednesday, January 4, in the Lane Auditorium at the County Office Building.

At the meeting, Donna Price was re-elected to serve as chair of the Board. She thanked the Board for the opportunity to serve for another year.

“A hallmark of this Board has been our collective commitment to serve our community, even when we may disagree on individual items that come before us. And I look forward to another year of exceptional service together. Thank you,” Price said.

Supervisors also elected Jim Andrews to serve as vice chair.

