W.A.R.M’s cold-weather shelter operating 24 hours at expo center

The ministry has served 80 individuals in the last six weeks.
The ministry has served 80 individuals in the last six weeks.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FISHERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry is starting 2023 with a full schedule. The Augusta County Expo is allowing the cold weather shelter to operate around the clock.

This is the vision W.A.R.M. strives for because they understand how brutal weather can be.

“It’s not just cold weather, it’s very hot weather, the rain — any kind of bad weather can be dangerous, so this is a blessing,” W.A.R.M. Executive Brian Edwards said.

The ministry has served 80 individuals in the last six weeks.

The 24-hour arrangement allows unsheltered neighbors with jobs to have a place to stay and a way to work. Tenants like Travis Knight are grateful for resources like warm when hardship hits.

“I couldn’t have picked a better place, really, it’s awesome. The amount of warmth and kindness and dedication that these people have is phenomenal,” Knight said.

The increased availability means an increase need for resources.

The ministry team shared that it is always in need of bottled water, snacks, and games for the people they serve.

“It’s gonna cost us more money, but we’re not gonna let money stand in the way of keeping people safe. We will find the money. People have been generous. We hope they continue to be generous and give to W.A.R.M., so we can operate how we do now,” Edwards said.

Being open for 24 hours also means a staff member being present at all times, which they say is worth it in the long run.

“We did not want to happen here in Augusta County what happened up in New York, dozens of people dying because they were outside. We weren’t gonna let that happen,” Edwards said.

W.A.R.M. will be at the Augusta County Expo Center three more times after this week.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

