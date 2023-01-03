VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County.

VSP says the crash happened at the 236-mile marker of Interstate 81 around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, December 31. A 2004 Mazda MPV ran off the side of the interstate and into the median where it struck a ditch and then a tree.

The driver, 19-year-old Adelyne R. Barr of Manassas, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

