VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County.

VSP says the crash happened at the 236-mile marker of Interstate 81 around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, December 31. A 2004 Mazda MPV ran off the side of the interstate and into the median where it struck a ditch and then a tree.

The driver, 19-year-old Adelyne R. Barr of Manassas, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

