Spring-like Temps for early January Continue. Tracking Some Showers Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early January, Spring-like warmth will continue for a few more days this week. These daytime highs in the 60s - roughly 20 degrees above average this time of year and morning lows in the 40s, more like daytime highs for January. Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy Tuesday. On Wednesday, some scattered showers across the region, in advance of an approaching cold front. Not much rain is expected, currently, with amounts likely less than a quarter inch.

Behind the front, temperatures will cool, but still mild Thursday. More seasonable early January temperatures return by Friday and this weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, some fog, lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Highs in the 60s. A shower chance late, mainly at night. Lows mid 50s to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, still mild, few rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

Thursday: Partly sunny, not as warm. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs 45 - 50. Lows colder, upper 20s to near 30.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, seasonable. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, seasonable. Highs mid to upper 40s. There could be a weak weather system pass by Sunday evening into early Monday. Lows in the 30s. Keep checking back for updates.

