Smith Mountain Lake search underway for two missing boaters

PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire and Rescue, a search is underway for two missing males after a boat capsized Monday. The boat was recovered Monday night.

The search is centered in the area of the Anthony Ford Boat Ramp in Penhook.

No other specifics have been released about the missing boaters. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

