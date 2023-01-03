Rep. Bob Good playing a role in divide on Speaker of the House vote

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District Representative Bob Good (R) is part of the small group making a big impact on fellow GOP member Kevin McCarthy’s role in the House of Representatives.

“Until now, this is the first time that I think a national audience is beginning to see who Bob Good is and what he stands for,” Larry Sabato with the UVA Center For Politics said Tuesday, January 3.

The political expert says Rep. Good took on a leadership role when it came to opposing McCarthy’s path to be speaker. He says last year, the representative did not have that sort of power. Now, others around the country are getting a better idea of who Good is as a politician.

“Because of Good and his allies, McCarthy is having great difficulty,” Sabato said. “In his first term, Democrats are running the House, he really had zero influence.”

Good and a handful of other republicans pushed hard to keep McCarthy away from the leadership role that at one point seemed preordained. Sabato says this group is on the extremely conservative side and trying to make an impression by refusing McCarthy’s path.

This was the first time in a century that a political party was divided and could not choose a House speaker in its initial vote.

“It took the House dozens and dozens of votes to get a speaker exactly 100 years ago, from right now. So, we may be going through it again, and a lot of it can be traced back to Bob Good and his small group of far-right Republicans,” Sabato said.

Sabato believes this will affect Rep. Good’s constituents now, as he makes some enemies in D.C.

“The 5th District sees an impact from what Good is doing now, and Virginia as a whole is being redefined in a way politically in the national context,” he said.

Sabato says no matter who ends up as speaker, it will be a house divided in new ways, and he does not expect much legislative progress ahead.

“This is going to be a pretty weak leadership team for the Republicans who are now running the House, not by very many votes, and they have to stick together to have any chance of getting anything done,” he said.

