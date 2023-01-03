Advertise With Us
New Year’s weekend brings increase in DUI arrests for CPD and ACPD

(FILE)
(FILE)(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ACPD and CPD both saw an uptick in DUI arrests this holiday weekend, with higher numbers than this time last year.

Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, Charlottesville police made five DUI arrests.

“Four of those were a result of motor vehicle crashes. The fifth one was a driver that was passed out at the wheel which was observed by one of the officers,” CPD Sgt. Lee Gibson said.

From Friday, December 30 to Sunday, January 1, Albemarle County police also made five DUI arrests. ACPD says it was an uptick from past years, but only one of the five arrests resulted in a crash.

“Those [arrests] were all done through just enforcement and officers patrolling. They see somebody’s driving in a way that makes them think they might be under the influence and the arrest was made as a result of that traffic stop,” ACPD Senior Police Officer David Huffman said.

“The biggest thing we can do is be defensive drivers. You can’t change someone else’s actions necessarily, particularly a defensive driver. One of these crashes happened at 9:30 in the morning, so you never know when this will happen, and one of the biggest ways that we’re trying to push for the defensive driving is pay attention to your surroundings,” Gibson said. “A lot of people are still driving with phones in their hand which Virginia doesn’t allow anymore. It’s against the law to hold your phone while driving.”

“If you’re going to indulge, have a safe ride home. The same things we always like to push out is drive sober, don’t drive distracted and please wear your seatbelt,” Huffman said.

