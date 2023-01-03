Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Looks like our mild weather will continue for the next couple of days. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions today. We are tracking a cold front to our west. Showers are expected to develop late tonight into Wednesday. Once the front advances across the region, skies will clear are temperatures will gradually begin to cool. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few showers, Low: upper 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.