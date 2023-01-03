Advertise With Us
More than $250,000 heading to community health services in Orange County

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County is getting some new free healthcare services, thanks to legislation that made its way to President Biden’s desk.

Representative Abigail Spanberger is making sure central Virginia is a healthy community in 2023. More than $250,000 in funding is coming to the county to provide basic health services.

“This is going to be happening within this clinic in Orange County, providing support and care to members of the community, but also ensuring the fact, you know, basic experience for people in Germanna Nursing Program or their health care programs,” Rep. Spanberger said.

The representative says the money comes from the Community Project Funding Program, a federal grant, and will provide new equipment to the Robert C. O’Neill Wellness Clinic.

“We work directly with Germanna Community College, and they identified a need that they have on the ground, which is there’s this health center program in need,” Spanberger said.

She says the plan is to get her new constituents in the redistricted 7th District up to date with these opportunities.

“Know what existing grant fund programs we can pull from, and we can apply to, and working to ensure that we once again deliver really important investments back to our community,” Spanberger said.

