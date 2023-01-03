Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Mid-Week Showers With a Possible Thunderstorm

Cooling Later in Week
By Dominique Smith
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cloudy but breezy conditions continue for the day with a chance for passing showers late tonight into Wednesday morning. An approaching cold front will bring rain, gusty winds, and a possible thunderstorm. Past that, temperatures drop a few degrees going into the weekend with more seasonable conditions.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s’.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late showers: Lows around 60.

Wednesday: Periods of rain with a possible thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60′s, some areas may get to 70. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, drying. Highs in the mid 60′s. Low’s around 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny but cooling. Highs around 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50′s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Searching the Rockfish River
Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.
(STOCK)
Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Spring-like Temps for early January Continue. Tracking Some Showers Wednesday
Remaining Spring-Like