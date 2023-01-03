Mid-Week Showers With a Possible Thunderstorm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cloudy but breezy conditions continue for the day with a chance for passing showers late tonight into Wednesday morning. An approaching cold front will bring rain, gusty winds, and a possible thunderstorm. Past that, temperatures drop a few degrees going into the weekend with more seasonable conditions.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s’.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, late showers: Lows around 60.

Wednesday: Periods of rain with a possible thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60′s, some areas may get to 70. Lows around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, drying. Highs in the mid 60′s. Low’s around 40.

Friday: Mostly sunny but cooling. Highs around 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40′s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50′s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

