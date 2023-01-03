Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Man convicted of killing VSP special agent could get more prison time

Travis A. Ball was convicted in the 2017 killing of special agent Michael Walter in Richmond’s...
Travis A. Ball was convicted in the 2017 killing of special agent Michael Walter in Richmond’s Mosby Court public housing complex.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A man who was sentenced to serve 36 years in prison for the murder of a Virginia State Police special agent could get additional time in prison after being convicted in two prison assaults.

State Police special agent dies after shooting in Richmond

Travis Aaron Ball was convicted in the 2017 killing of special agent Michael Walter in Richmond’s Mosby Court public housing complex.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Ball’s convictions in the prison attacks have drawn the attention of Richmond prosecutors.

They have filed a motion seeking to revoke the suspended life sentence Ball received in Walter’s murder. A hearing has been scheduled for March 10.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Searching the Rockfish River
Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.
(STOCK)
Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’

Latest News

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Rendering of BEACON Kitchen by New Hill Development Corporation
Agriculture grants to expand Central Virginia organizations
The ministry has served 80 individuals in the last six weeks.
W.A.R.M’s cold-weather shelter operating 24 hours at expo center
Search continues for missing boaters at Smith Mountain Lake... 1.3.2023
Smith Mountain Lake search underway for two missing boaters