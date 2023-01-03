Louisa County wrestler competes in 2022 Deaf Olympics

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A deaf wrestler now has hearing aids to help him on the mat and off it.

Roger Stewart competed in the 2022 Deaf Olympics. He has been coaching matches at Louisa County High School for three years.

Despite his success in the sport, Stewart says he needed a reliable pair of hearing aids.

“I didn’t have all the technology then, but now, the technology is awesome. I want to thank Widex Moment for giving me the opportunity to use their products. That really changed my life in a short time,” the coach said.

Stewart says he is looking forward to competing in more international tournaments.

