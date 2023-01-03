Advertise With Us
HOWS Project working to provide proper shelter for dogs in the winter

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dogs are left out in the cold without proper shelter every winter. HOWS Project, a volunteer-based nonprofit, is working to build dog houses to help.

“We reach quite a few animals for a small group as we are. We partner with the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, local carpentry classes in the schools to help build the dog houses that we distribute,” founder Stacey Norris said.

Norris says the shelters are available to families in many different situations.

“We distribute and work with not only Animal Control, but also just people in the community who know us, who reached out to us, who were looking for something to improve their animal’s lives,” she said.

Norris says the goal is to work with pet owners to help them provide proper shelter for their dogs.

“We actually go to people’s homes and work with them at their own properties,” she said.

Norris says even with the dog houses, when temperatures drop, bring your pets inside.

“You got to bring those dogs inside. We can help with that, too. We’re happy to provide crates to bring animals inside if you need a safe space to put them. We can help with teaching you how to best do that, as well. So, we’re just a resource for people who need it,” she said.

