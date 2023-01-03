Advertise With Us
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown to make mall experience safer, citing a decline in visitors

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some business owners say they are starting to notice a decline in visitors to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall due to what is being called “aggressive panhandling.”

They say customers report that they are afraid when they are yelled at or approached for money.

Friends of Charlottesville Downtown says that it is working through infrastructure to help make the mall a more family-friendly location.

“We want to work with the city, we’re excited about the new leadership, there’s a new police chief that we’re eager to work with. We’re also interested in working with organizations that provide resources for mental health,” Friends of Cville Downtown Executive Director Greer Achenbach said.

Friends of Cville Downtown says it hopes its planned changes will make the mall a safe experience for everyone to enjoy.

