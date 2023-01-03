Charlottesville ranked in top 10 most fitness-friendly places in the U.S.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is one of the top ten most fitness-friendly places in the nation, according to Smart Asset’s ninth annual study.

Smart Asset says it looked at the number of fitness professionals and establishments, how many people walk or bike to work, and the concentration of fast-food restaurants in the area.

“The biggest thing that stood out for Charlottesville was its concentration of fitness professionals. There were 43 fitness professionals for every 10,000 in the Charlottesville area. That was the fifth highest concentration of any metro area in this entire state. So, out of more than 300 metro areas, Charlottesville had the fifth highest concentration of fitness professionals,” Ray Marek with Smart Asset said.

Three other areas in Virginia made the list; Harrisonburg was ranked 31st, Christiansburg was 48th, and the Norfolk/Virginia Beach area was 50th.

