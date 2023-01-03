Advertise With Us
Charlottesville locations accepting reusable bag donations for community members in need

Charlottesville is on a mission to reduce plastic pollution in the community.
By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is on a mission to reduce plastic pollution in the community.

Retailers in the city and Albemarle County are now requited to charge $.05 per plastic bag. Some are asking people to donate reusable grocery bags for those in-need.

“Maybe having to pay an extra five cents for a plastic bag is what would tip someone’s budget over and not be able to pay something else. Or you may not have access to the reusable bags,” Eric Staeball with Refill Renew said Tuesday, January 3.

The Sierra Club, which advocates for environmental policies, is distributing reusable bags to neighborhoods throughout Charlottesville.

The city has two locations that are accepting donations; Refill Renew, and Dogwood Refillery.

