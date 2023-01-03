Advertise With Us
Afton Express expanding its services

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Afton Express is expanding its services this year. The line was initially launched by BRITE Bus and the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission in September 2021.

It runs from Staunton to Charlottesville and back, and the team behind it is hoping to add more stops in the city in the new year. The changes would also include more pick-up and drop off times to accommodate people who work hours outside of 9 to 5. There would also be more stops at the Staunton Mall, which riders were wanting.

“Anytime you make a small adjustment like that, there’s kind of a trickle-down effect of timing, so we released the schedule for public comment for 21 days, so that people can respond to it can send us their feedback in writing, and we can really intentionally look at that feedback and make sure we’re not going to do anything that’s majorly disruptive,” Regional Planner and TDM Coordinator Paula Melester said.

Public comments should be submitted through email. You can send them to paula@cspdc.org by 5:00 pm on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Melester says the goal was to implement the changes by February 1, but due to the public comment period it is more likely it will be closer to March 1.

