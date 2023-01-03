ACPD investigating after car crashed into DoubleTree Hotel
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating an accident at the DoubleTree Hotel.
A car crashed into the hotel Tuesday, January 3. Police say the driver had minor injuries and believe it was an accident.
No one in the hotel was hurt.
This is a developing story.
