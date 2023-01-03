ACPD investigating after car crashed into DoubleTree Hotel

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating an accident at the DoubleTree Hotel.

A car crashed into the hotel Tuesday, January 3. Police say the driver had minor injuries and believe it was an accident.

No one in the hotel was hurt.

This is a developing story.

ON SCENE: A car crashed into the Charlottesville DoubleTree. Police say the driver had minor injuries and believe it was an accident. No one in the hotel was hurt pic.twitter.com/FQblDuvtgd — Dryden Quigley (@DrydenQuigley) January 3, 2023

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.