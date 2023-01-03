Advertise With Us
ACPD investigating after car crashed into DoubleTree Hotel

Scene at the DoubleTree in Albemarle County.
Scene at the DoubleTree in Albemarle County.(WVIR)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police are investigating an accident at the DoubleTree Hotel.

A car crashed into the hotel Tuesday, January 3. Police say the driver had minor injuries and believe it was an accident.

No one in the hotel was hurt.

This is a developing story.

