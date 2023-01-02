Advertise With Us
Virginia’s minimum wage increases to $12

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Minimum wage rose to $12 an hour on Jan. 1.

This increases moves minimum wage up from $11.

This is part of the state’s plan to, eventually, raise the statewide minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Virginia Tech Associate Professor of Economics, Jadrian Wooten, says more work is needed to get 15 dollars an hour approved.

“Now, you have to approve the new increases as well so that’s a big switch the previous governor to the current governor,” Wooten said. “Under the previous one, these were automatic changes and so that’s what we’ve seen each of the past couple of years, these automatic increases, but future ones, they will need to be voted on to actually increase.”

Wooten says many minimum wage employees will either see increased pay or decreased work hours to keep pay around the same.

