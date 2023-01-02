Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Virginia Consumer Protection Act in effect Jan. 1

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Ed Pearce)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act just went into effect January 1, 2023.

In the digital age, many companies have access to sensitive consumer data. Some people may be unaware of just how much data they’re releasing when setting up an Alexa or using sites like Amazon. Click here to read on the kind of information companies can access, collect, and sell. Doing this helps companies create more targeted ads.

57th District Delegate Sally Hudson says the act is supposed to give consumers some power back, as people can request companies disclose the data it collects and keeps. Consumers now can also delete data and/or not participate in certain collections. Companies can acquire a debt of $7,500 for violations, however Del. Hudson worries that will not be enforced.

“The only enforcement mechanism is through the Attorney General’s Office. So, you’re pretty much banking on some bureaucrats in Richmond to protect the rights of itty-bitty data providers all over the commonwealth,” Hudson said.

Hudson says this is what happens when companies get to write their own rules and points out the act was drafted up by Amazon lobbyists.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
ACAC
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
Searching the Rockfish River
Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog

Latest News

The American Red Cross says blood donations are currently down 20 percent.
National Blood Donor Month kicks off in January
Henrico Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on Staples Mill Road.
Man dies after being hit by truck in Henrico
(FILE)
Nailing your New Year’s resolutions
Plastic bags at the store
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023