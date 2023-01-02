Virginia Consumer Protection Act in effect Jan. 1

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act just went into effect January 1, 2023.

In the digital age, many companies have access to sensitive consumer data. Some people may be unaware of just how much data they’re releasing when setting up an Alexa or using sites like Amazon. Click here to read on the kind of information companies can access, collect, and sell. Doing this helps companies create more targeted ads.

57th District Delegate Sally Hudson says the act is supposed to give consumers some power back, as people can request companies disclose the data it collects and keeps. Consumers now can also delete data and/or not participate in certain collections. Companies can acquire a debt of $7,500 for violations, however Del. Hudson worries that will not be enforced.

“The only enforcement mechanism is through the Attorney General’s Office. So, you’re pretty much banking on some bureaucrats in Richmond to protect the rights of itty-bitty data providers all over the commonwealth,” Hudson said.

Hudson says this is what happens when companies get to write their own rules and points out the act was drafted up by Amazon lobbyists.

