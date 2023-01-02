UVAPD and CFD respond to hazmat call near UVA Health

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are giving all clear after a brief scare at a UVA Health research lab Monday, January 2.

Police asked everyone to avoid the MR 4 Building at 409 Lane Road due to a possible hazmat incident.

A UVA spokesperson believes a device that makes steam malfunctioned. A police officer says the fire alarm was set off, which triggered the response.

The scene was cleared just before 11:30 a.m.

UVA Alert: HAZARDEROUS MATERIALS INCIDENT IN MR4 BUILDING 409 LANE ROAD/LANE ROAD CLOSED. FOLLOW POLICE AND FIRE DIRECTION. AVOID THE AREA. — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) January 2, 2023

