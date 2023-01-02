Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVAPD and CFD respond to hazmat call near UVA Health

UVAPD and CFD respond to hazmat call near UVA Health
UVAPD and CFD respond to hazmat call near UVA Health(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are giving all clear after a brief scare at a UVA Health research lab Monday, January 2.

Police asked everyone to avoid the MR 4 Building at 409 Lane Road due to a possible hazmat incident.

A UVA spokesperson believes a device that makes steam malfunctioned. A police officer says the fire alarm was set off, which triggered the response.

The scene was cleared just before 11:30 a.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
ACAC
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Searching the Rockfish River
Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.

Latest News

Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville searching for year-round shelter options
Helen Breeden sewing a walker bag.
Rockingham County woman sews gifts to donate to Sentara RMH
(STOCK)
Virginia Consumer Protection Act in effect Jan. 1
The American Red Cross says blood donations are currently down 20 percent.
National Blood Donor Month kicks off in January