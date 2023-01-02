UVAPD and CFD respond to hazmat call near UVA Health
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities are giving all clear after a brief scare at a UVA Health research lab Monday, January 2.
Police asked everyone to avoid the MR 4 Building at 409 Lane Road due to a possible hazmat incident.
A UVA spokesperson believes a device that makes steam malfunctioned. A police officer says the fire alarm was set off, which triggered the response.
The scene was cleared just before 11:30 a.m.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.