Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays

By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek.

Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more.

“They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to become family members where you take care of them,” Love of Collies & Shelties Rescue President & CEO Karen Joos said.

Joos says some owners dump their older pets at a shelter and get a new puppy.

“We see animals get depressed and confused, and some of them will cry because they don’t understand why their families are walking away from them,” she said.

Joos says time is the biggest commitment.

“There’s the feeding that you have to get to before you’re going to work in the morning, or you have to get back home at a certain time to feed the dogs and the cats because they can only go so long without their food, too. And that creates some stress on people, too, whenever they don’t have the ability to just go out and do whatever they wanted to do to begin with,” she said.

Another reason people often bring pets back is because there was no research done beforehand.

“A lot of times people aren’t doing their homework to find out the right breed or breed mixture that would work within their family’s lifestyle,” Joos said.

She says pets often go through a depression phase when they’re returned, which can make it harder for them to find a new home.

“When somebody’s walking through to look at these animals and they’re hiding in the back because they’re depressed or they’re scared, they’re not going to do as well and they’ll be in the shelters for a long time,” Joos said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
ACAC
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
Missing dog
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
Searching the Rockfish River
Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.

Latest News

Baby Whitley has an excited older sister that can't wait to see her at home.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital celebrates its first baby of 2023
(STOCK)
After the holidays, the average gas prices are rising
Charlottesville City Hall
Charlottesville searching for year-round shelter options
UVAPD and CFD respond to hazmat call near UVA Health
UVAPD and CFD respond to hazmat call near UVA Health