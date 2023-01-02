Shelters and rescues receiving unwanted animal presents after the holidays

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Shelters and rescues are receiving unwanted puppy presents following the holidays, according to Newsweek.

Pets can be cute additions to the family, but they’re also long-term commitments. Owners need time and money for vet appointments, food, training, and more.

“They’re not disposable, they’re supposed to become family members where you take care of them,” Love of Collies & Shelties Rescue President & CEO Karen Joos said.

Joos says some owners dump their older pets at a shelter and get a new puppy.

“We see animals get depressed and confused, and some of them will cry because they don’t understand why their families are walking away from them,” she said.

Joos says time is the biggest commitment.

“There’s the feeding that you have to get to before you’re going to work in the morning, or you have to get back home at a certain time to feed the dogs and the cats because they can only go so long without their food, too. And that creates some stress on people, too, whenever they don’t have the ability to just go out and do whatever they wanted to do to begin with,” she said.

Another reason people often bring pets back is because there was no research done beforehand.

“A lot of times people aren’t doing their homework to find out the right breed or breed mixture that would work within their family’s lifestyle,” Joos said.

She says pets often go through a depression phase when they’re returned, which can make it harder for them to find a new home.

“When somebody’s walking through to look at these animals and they’re hiding in the back because they’re depressed or they’re scared, they’re not going to do as well and they’ll be in the shelters for a long time,” Joos said.

