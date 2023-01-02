Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital celebrates its first baby of 2023

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is celebrating its first baby born in 2023.

Whitley Proffitt of Ruckersville was welcomed int the world early Sunday, January 1.

Most people spent December 31 readying to celebrate the New Year. Robbie Proffitt, though, was waiting for the arrival of his second daughter.

“I think we got here like 12:45 Sunday morning, and she was born at 2:41 Sunday morning. And so, I mean, it was, things were moving quick,” the father said.

It was after the birth that the family realized Whitley was the hospital’s first baby of the year.

Whitley’s due date had been January 13, but her great grandmother had a hunch that she would show up sooner.

“You know, you might have a New Year’s baby, and I got to thinking about it, and I was like, you know what? I’m going to agree with that, you know. I got to agree with my grandma, so I agree with her, and my wife was like, ‘I don’t think so,’” Proffitt said.

