Remaining Spring-Like

Mid-Week Storm System
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:47 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not feeling like winter the next few days and nights. Warmer than usual through mid-week. Tracking a cold front in the Wednesday to Thursday time frame.

It won’t be a very strong storm system once it reaches our region. Some rain showers ahead and along the cold front.

Temperatures trend cooler by Friday and into the weekend.

Monday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light south breeze.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, some fog, lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. A shower chance later in the day and mainly at night. Lows mid 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Most communities will get less than a quarter inch of rainfall. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 50 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Friday: Cooler with highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows colder, near 30 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny. Mainly dry at this time. There could be a weak weather system pass by Sunday. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s. Keep checking back for updates.

