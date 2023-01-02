Advertise With Us
Nailing your New Year’s resolutions

By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For many, a new year means new resolutions. According to the Washington Post, however, nearly 80% of New Year’s resolutions are abandoned by February.

People can start off the new year motivated, but then come to realize that changing habits is not so simple.

A certified life coach in Charlottesville says there are three primary reasons why New Year’s resolutions fail, those being that the goals people set are not clearly defined, that people fail to hold themselves accountable and that people do not embrace the feeling of discomfort.

“You want to recognize why you are making this commitment and who you are going to be on the other end of it so you can start being that person now. Once you bring that alive inside of you, the actions just create themselves,” Life Coach Meredith O’Leary said.

O’Leary says to surround yourself with people that are aligned with the same commitment and goals, and to celebrate little victories along the way when building new habits for your New Year’s resolution.

