Mild Start to the New Year with Mid-Week Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Conditions remain pleasant and mild for the beginning of the week, but a cold front will bring rain and a possible thunderstorm on Wednesday. The week will end cooler but seasonable.

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Lows in the 40′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing throughout the day. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for late night showers. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the upper 50′s low 60′s.

Wednesday: Showers and tracking a possible thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Thursday: Clearing with partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 50′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

