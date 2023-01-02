Advertise With Us
Mild Start to the New Year with Mid-Week Showers

By Dominique Smith
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Conditions remain pleasant and mild for the beginning of the week, but a cold front will bring rain and a possible thunderstorm on Wednesday. The week will end cooler but seasonable.

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Lows in the 40′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing throughout the day. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for late night showers. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the upper 50′s low 60′s.

Wednesday: Showers and tracking a possible thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Thursday: Clearing with partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50′s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 50′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

