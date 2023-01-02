Advertise With Us
Man dies after being hit by truck in Henrico

Henrico Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on Staples Mill Road.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 1:05 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a pick-up truck in Henrico Sunday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Staples Mill Road at Old Staples Mill Road around 11 p.m.

Police say when they arrived to the scene, they found a man who was suffering from serious injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

That victim has not been identified yet.

Police say the driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Henrico Police is urging both drivers and pedestrians to be cautious on the roads, especially at night.

