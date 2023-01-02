Charlottesville searching for year-round shelter options

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working to find permanent, year-round emergency shelter for those in-need. It’s a plan in the very early phases, but City Councilor Michael Payne believes it’s important to move forward.

The recent cold snap emphasized the need for more shelter in the city, something PACEM is working on.

“City staff worked with those partners and helped support several hotel rooms for homeless individuals who are outside the continuum of care in longer term city,” Payne said.

The councilor wants there to be more than just part-time shelter options.

“That’s always been a challenge for them to line up enough churches every season. They’re able to do it, but it’s very difficult,” Payne said. “The hope would be if you have that permanent space, you take out that crunch from needing to constantly identify different spaces, and you also allow the emergency shelter to operate year-round just rather than those months.”

He says a year-round shelter has been discussed, but not a lot of progress has been made.

“We haven’t yet identified a site or put something in our budget to fund that, but I think that is something that is absolutely needed and has to be a priority for our community,” Payne said.

He says it is going to need to be a focus through the upcoming budget session.

“We’ve had ongoing discussions, but there’s no City Council meeting yet where we have it on the 4 p.m. agenda or the full City Council meeting agenda where we’re going to discuss this in full, but I think it’s an issue that, you know, we’re going to need to discuss more in-depth,” Payne said.

The councilor says the biggest thing people can do right now is to donate to the Haven and PACEM.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.