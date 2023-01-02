Advertise With Us
After the holidays, the average gas prices are rising

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The average price of gas has seen a rise in prices post-holiday season.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Virginia as of Monday, January 2, is $3.10 A gallon. Thats up $0.11 From this time last week.

In Charlottesville, gas prices are averaging $3.16. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay around $3.07.

