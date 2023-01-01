Advertise With Us
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

By Bria Stith
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023.

Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags.

“I think everybody should go with the paper bag or either bring their own bags and in the long run it’d be better for the environment,” shopper Damien Banks said.

Revenue from the plastic bag tax will go towards environmental programs such as reducing environmental waste, pollution, and litter.

Some say the additional five cents charged for each plastic bag is manageable, but others say that the tax can add up quickly.

Albemarle County’s budget anticipates about $20,000 in revenue from this plastic bag tax in the first six months of 2023.

