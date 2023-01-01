Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Mild Start to New Year

Mid-Week Cold Front
Warmer than Usual
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine returns on this New Year’s Day, Sunday. Along with a warming trend that will last through mid-week!

A stronger cold front arrives by Wednesday. This will give the region showers and even a thunderstorm risk.

Trending cooler by the end of the week and the first full weekend of January.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Near calm wind.

Sunday night: Mainly clear sky with areas of fog. Lows near 40 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain shower chance by night. Lows milder in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Showers and even a thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mild mid to upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Drying and partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Back to near average. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(LGBTQ flag file)
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
There might be some more ways that more money will end up in your pocket starting at the...
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
The DeBord family says they are mourning the loss of their son who died after coming down with...
Family says 12-year-old son died after getting the flu: ‘Our sweet angel was called home’
ACAC
Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia
Searching the Rockfish River
Police investigating fatal incident in Nelson Co.

Latest News

NBC29 Weather
NBC29 Weather 6PM
Station App graphic
Mild Weather Ahead for 2023
Wet End to 2022, Dry and Mild Start to 2023
Wet Weather at Times Saturday
Wet End to 2022 and Dry Start to 2023