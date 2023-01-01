Mild Start to New Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine returns on this New Year’s Day, Sunday. Along with a warming trend that will last through mid-week!

A stronger cold front arrives by Wednesday. This will give the region showers and even a thunderstorm risk.

Trending cooler by the end of the week and the first full weekend of January.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Near calm wind.

Sunday night: Mainly clear sky with areas of fog. Lows near 40 degrees.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain shower chance by night. Lows milder in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Showers and even a thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mild mid to upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Drying and partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny and cooler. Back to near average. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

